‘This Is on You': O'Rourke Disrupts Shooting Briefing to Confront Texas Governor

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke interrupted a news conference on the Uvalde school shooting Wednesday to confront Texas leaders about the state's lax gun laws, prompting a heated exchange with lawmakers.

Gov. Greg Abbott had just finished delivering remarks and began to introduce Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick when O'Rourke approached the stage and called Abbott out for focusing his comments on mental health in response to the massacre instead of acknowledging the role guns played.

The former congressman said the shooting was "predictable and preventable."

"You're doing nothing," O'Rourke said, adding, "this is on you."

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

An angered Patrick criticized O'Rourke for the interruption, telling him he was "out of line" and calling him a "sick son of a b----" for trying to make a "political issue" of the shooting.

O'Rourke was escorted out of the press conference.

“There are family members who are crying as we speak,” Gov. Abbott said after an angry Mr. O’Rourke left the room. “Think about the people who are hurt and help those who are hurt.”

O’Rourke is challenging Abbott in November’s elections.

Since Abbott became governor in 2015, the state has only gotten more relaxed when it comes to gun laws.

Exactly one year before the Uvalde shooting, the GOP-controlled Legislature voted to remove one of the last major gun restrictions in Texas: required licenses, background checks and training for the nearly 1.6 million registered handgun owners in the state at the time.

Abbott signed the measure, which came at the end of what was the Texas Legislature's first chance to act after an attack at a Walmart in El Paso killed 23 people in a racist attack targeting Hispanics.

This is a live update. Click here for complete coverage of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.