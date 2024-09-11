Orpheum, holocaust museum in ‘productive' talks over alley access

The operator of Boston's Orpheum Theatre has been in “productive discussions” with the foundation opening a neighboring Holocaust museum and hopes to put an end to a dispute over street access in the coming days, according to the organization.

The theater’s operator, Crossroads Presents, sued the Holocaust Legacy Foundation last week, claiming the Orpheum’s business was threatened by the foundation’s alleged refusal to provide full access to Hamilton Place, the shared alleyway across Tremont Street from Park Street Church near the Boston Common.

