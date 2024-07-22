A Wienermobile crashed into a vehicle and flipped on its side around lunchtime Monday on a busy Chicago-area highway.

An Oscar Meyer Weinermobile was traveling on Interstate 294 in the Chicago-area Monday when the Wienermobile driver struck a Hyundai Sedan, Illinois State Police said.

After striking the Hyundai, the driver of the Weinermobile lost control, overcorrected and rolled onto its side, ISP said.

No injuries were reported.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Photos and video from the scene showed an orange and yellow Oscar Meyer Wienermobile being hauled away on the platform of a semi truck. Another angle showed the vehicle flipped over on its side, with an overturned hotdog atop the automobile.

According to the Wienermobile tracker website, the vehicle's next stop is in the Chicago-area on July 27.

The Wienermobile, which travels year-round, uses "six different hot dogs on wheels driving around the country at all times," the tracking website said.