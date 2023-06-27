OTTO Pizza to open first South Shore location

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A group of pizzerias with roots up north will be opening its first location on the South Shore.

According to a tweet from @BigOnTheCeltics, OTTO Pizza is planning to open in South Weymouth, with a check on the space showing a sign up for the spot on the ground floor of the Mio residential complex on Trotter Road (opposite the South Weymouth commuter rail station). Once it opens, the new location of OTTO will join others in Andover, Arlington, Beverly, Boston's South End, the Boston/Brookline line (by BU), Brookline's Coolidge Corner, Cambridge's Harvard Square, Lynnfield, Newburyport, and South Boston along with other locations in New Hampshire and Maine (where it was first established).

The address for the upcoming location of OTTO in South Weymouth is 39 Trotter Road, Weymouth, MA, 02190. The website for all locations is at https://www.ottoportland.com/

