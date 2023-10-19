Our Fathers opens in old Tasty Burger space in Boston's Fenway

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Earlier this year, it was reported that an Allston deli was planning to be reborn in the Fenway section of Boston, and now we have learned that it has debuted.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Our Fathers is now open on Boylston Street, moving into the space where the original location of Tasty Burger had been before moving to a new space nearby. The website for Our Fathers mentions that some of its old menu items have been brought over to the new location while also offering sake and cocktails as well.

Our Fathers shut down its North Harvard Street deli in the summer of 2022 after being in business for a bit less than five years, while Tasty Burger moved from Boylston Street to Van Ness Street this spring. (Both dining spots are part of the Franklin Restaurant Group.)

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The address for the new location of Our Fathers is 1301 Boylston Street, Boston, MA, 02215. Its website can be found at https://www.ourfathersboston.com/

[Earlier Articles]

Our Fathers in Allston Plans to Return, Opening in Boston's Fenway Neighborhood

Our Fathers in Allston Has Closed

Tasty Burger in Boston's Fenway Neighborhood Is Moving to a New Location

NOTE: We need your help, as Leslie Hurwitz, who is the father of Marc (the founder of this site) is dealing with health issues and some major related expenses. Please donate at https://gofund.me/76d8ba28, thanks!



[More restaurant openings/closings from the Boston's Hidden Restaurants site): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]



