Outdoor Weekend Plans? Here's What You Need to Know

This weekend our weather cooperates for most outdoor plans. First Saturday morning we are waking up to another cool start as lows bottom out in the 40s to 50s thanks to a calm wind. Temperatures in the afternoon reach the 70s to near 80 degrees, but with a lack of a dominant wind a seabreeze could keep us a bit cooler at the coast. More clouds will be around as the humidity is still comfy.

Lows will be in the 50s Saturday night and as the humidity rises a tad, watch for some fog to develop. The humidity is on the rise on Sunday as we see highs in the 70s, more clouds and scattered rain in the late morning to afternoon. This is the day to have a backup plan for those outdoor activities. The rain won’t be as widespread or as heavy as our last rain event on Thursday (when we saw 1-2” of rain!). Typical brief downpours will be enough to get the garden wet or make you postpone grilling for 20 minutes or so. The showers will be off and on through evening.

NBC10 Boston

Cape Cod:

Temps start off Saturday morning in the upper 50s with clouds around. It’s a dry day all around with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Cooler temps are found at the coast as local sea breezes kick in. Wave heights are 1-2’ along the south beaches. Outer Cape on the Atlantic side will see 2-4’ waves Saturday and low tide being mid-afternoon. Sunday wave heights are similar, so wonderful for water activities and boating around the more tranquil Cape Cod Bay. Fog develops for daybreak then showers will be around Sunday late morning through afternoon, highs in the low 70s and a gusty south wind creating some chop on the water.

NBC10 Boston

The Mountains:

Lows drop to the 40s with a near calm night and a partly cloudy sky. Isolated showers pop up after noon time Saturday with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 60s to low 70s in lower elevations. Saturday night we dry off and lows will again be in the low 50s. Sunday will be breezy with a south wind helping to increase our humidity. Highs reach the upper 60s to low 70s with a partly sunny sky. There is about a 30% chance for a shower or thundershower at any point in the afternoon, but hiking may be dry for most of the mountains. Always keep an ear out for thunder…meaning there’s a developing t-storm and lightning around.