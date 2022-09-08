Outgoing Globe Editor Discusses ‘Putting Journalism Front and Center'

When Brian McGrory was named editor of the Boston Globe in late 2012, replacing Marty Baron, the newspaper was still owned by the New York Times and had been struggling financially for years. Several months later, Red Sox owner John Henry bought the newspaper with a vow to invest in it rather than let it wither.

Today, at 150 years old, The Boston Globe is considered a success story among regional dailies, with a hefty online circulation of more than 240,000 digital subscriptions. McGrory credits that growth to "putting journalism front and center."

On Wednesday, McGrory, 60, announced that he plans to step down by the end of the year to head up Boston University's journalism department. He spoke to the Boston Business Journal about his more than three decades at the Globe, his move to academia, and what he hopes to be remembered for in his time overseeing the region's largest newsroom.

