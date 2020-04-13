Over 200 Coronavirus Cases Reported at Cambridge Nursing Homes

More than 200 cases of coronavirus have diagnosed in residents and staff at nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Cambridge, Massachusetts, health officials announced Monday.

A total of 212 people have tested positive for COVID-19. The test results were reported over the weekend by the Broad Institute, which launched a pilot program on April 9 with the city to test all residents, health care workers and staff at Cambridge's seven nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

The data did not specify how many of those who tested positive were residents and how many were employees. That information is expected to be available at a later date.

The Cambridge Health Department said it has alerted state health officials and are working to provide guidance to the facilities on putting patients who tested positive together and those who have tested negative together, apart from positive cases.

“The goal of rapid identification of positive cases is to break the chain of transmission in these facilities and ultimately reduce the number of people who become infected,” said Claude A. Jacob, the city’s chief public health officer and director of the Cambridge Public Health Department.

Eligible health care workers who are responding to the coronavirus are getting up to a $10 raise and a $500 bonus.

In addition to the 212 nursing home cases, another 256 Cambridge residents have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Overall, there are now more than 25,000 cases in Massachusetts, including 756 deaths.