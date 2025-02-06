Over 200,000 battery-powered lawn mowers recalled due to fire hazard

Over 200,000 battery-powered mowers sold nationwide have been recalled due to a fire hazard, the Consumer Product Commission announced on Thursday.

According to the commission, around 245,900 TTI Outdoor Power Equipment RYOBI 40-Volt Brushless 21 mowers sold in the U.S. and Canada are being recalled because of a push-on connector inside the powerhead that can overheat, the agency said.

The models being recalled are:

RY401015BTLUS

RY401015US

RY401150US

RY401150US-Y

RY401020

RY401200

The commission has received 97 reports of overheating while in use, including five incidents involving fires and two cases where users suffered minor burn injuries, CPSC said.

In total, 217,500 mowers in the U.S. and 28,400 in Canada are being recalled. The mowers were sold in stores and online at Home Depot and Direct Tools Factory Outlet stores nationwide from February 2021 through January 2025.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said consumers should stop using the recalled mowers immediately and contact TTI Outdoor Power Equipment Inc. to learn how to disable them and receive a free replacement.