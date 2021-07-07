Over 40 Passengers, Crew Rescued From Boat Fire Off Gloucester

Over 40 passengers and crew members had to be rescued when a boat caught fire off the coast of Gloucester, Massachusetts, on Wednesday morning.

The U.S. Coast Guard said it responded to the report of a boat fire around 8:40 a.m. The boat -- the Yankee Patriot -- was outside of Gloucester Harbor at the time. According to its website, the Yankee Patriot II is owned by Yankee Fleet deep sea fishing in Gloucester

The Coast Guard said the boat's crew had sealed the engine room and used fire suppression systems on the blaze.

A total of 44 people were safely removed from the boat and brought back to the Coast Guard's Gloucester base for evaluation. No injuries were reported.

The Coast Guard said the plan now is to tow the boat back to Gloucester Harbor and Harbor Cove.

No further information was immediately available.