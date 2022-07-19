Massachusetts Man Killed in Crash on I-91 in Conn..

A 31-year-old Massachusetts man has died after a crash on Interstate 91 South in Cromwell late Monday night.

State police said a tractor-trailer was heading south in the right center near exit 21 at 11:24 p.m. and Nicholas Davidowicz, of Newton, Massachusetts, was outside of his Toyota Prius, which was parked in the right and center lanes.

The truck driver swerved to avoid the crash and Davidowicz ran from the center lane to the left lane and was struck, according to state police.

Part of I-91 south in Cromwell has reopened after a tractor-trailer overturned.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The driver of the truck was not injured. Davidowicz was pronounced dead at the scene, according to state police.

Serious injuries are reported after a tractor-trailer overturned on Interstate 91 south in Cromwell and part of the highway remains closed on Tuesday morning.

Police are investigating and witnesses are asked to call Trooper Michael Dean at 860-534-1098 or email michael.dean@ct.gov.

DroneRanger is flying above a tractor-trailer crash that has closed part of I-91 south in Cromwell on Tuesday morning.