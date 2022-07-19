Massachusetts Man Killed in Crash on I-91 in Conn..

A 31-year-old Massachusetts man has died after a crash on Interstate 91 South in Cromwell late Monday night.
State police said a tractor-trailer was heading south in the right center near exit 21 at 11:24 p.m. and Nicholas Davidowicz, of Newton, Massachusetts, was outside of his Toyota Prius, which was parked in the right and center lanes.
The truck driver swerved to avoid the crash and Davidowicz ran from the center lane to the left lane and was struck, according to state police.
The driver of the truck was not injured. Davidowicz was pronounced dead at the scene, according to state police.
Police are investigating and witnesses are asked to call Trooper Michael Dean at 860-534-1098 or email michael.dean@ct.gov.