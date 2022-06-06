Owner of Floramo's Restaurant in Chelsea Takes Over Kitchen at Dockside Restaurant in Wakefield

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

The owner of a legendary spot for steak tips and ribs just outside of Boston is now serving some of their faves at a restaurant in the northern suburbs.





According to a notice from the place, John Floramo of Floramo's Restaurant in Chelsea has taken over the kitchen at Dockside Restaurant in Wakefield, with the post stating that "His lunch menu, cooked his way, with his recipes and sauces will start [Monday, June 6]" while showing a menu that includes steak and turkey tips, ribs, shrimp scampi, veal cutlet, and more. In addition, a tweet from Dockside says to "Stay tuned for a BIG announcement!" while including a #comingsoon hashtag, so we should know more as to the exact plans for the space over the coming days and weeks.

Floramo's, which dates back to the mid-1980s, is known for its grill items, BBQ, and Italian dishes, along with its famous slogan "where the meat falls off the bone." Dockside once had locations in Malden (two) and Chelsea, with one of the Malden outlets now being home to House of Smoke, a BBQ spot under the same ownership.

The address for Dockside Restaurant in Wakefield is 1099 Main Street, Wakefield, MA, 01880. Its website is at https://www.docksiderestaurants.com/ while the website for Floramo's Restaurant is at http://floramos.net/



