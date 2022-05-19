Report: P.J. Tucker Set for MRI on Knee Friday Following Heat Loss to Celtics

Report: Heat forward P.J. Tucker set for MRI on knee originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

A bad night for the Miami Heat has the potential to get worse.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports reported that the team's starting power forward, P.J. Tucker, is set to undergo an MRI on his left knee on Friday after sustaining an injury during the first quarter of a blowout loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Sources: P.J. Tucker sustained the injury early in the first quarter and attempted to play through it. With a short turnaround in this series and the matchup problems Boston presents, an absent Tucker would be devastating for Miami. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) May 20, 2022

Tucker, 37, is one of the oldest players in the NBA. But he's an integral part of Miami's defensive structure and one of the league's most durable players, having played in at least 70 games in nine of the last 10 seasons. He appeared in 71 games this season for Miami, with 70 starts, averaging 7.6 points per game.

One of the big men the Heat inserted for Tucker on Thursday was Dewayne Dedmon, who finished as a minus-27 in just 13 minutes of action for Miami.

The Heat have already been without starting point guard Kyle Lowry for the first two games of the East finals.

Game 3 is Saturday at TD Garden at 8:30 p.m., giving Tucker less than 48 hours to recover before a potential return.