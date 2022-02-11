Fanta Bility

Pa. Fire Company Suspended After Alleged Mocking of Girl Killed in Police Shooting

Briarcliffe Volunteer Fire Company members allegedly made racist comments and mocked 8-year-old Fanta Bility

NBC Universal, Inc.

A volunteer fire company in Pennsylvania was suspended for 30 days after members allegedly made racist comments about other firefighters and mocked Fanta Bility, an 8-year-old girl who authorities say died at the hands of three police officers last year.

Michael Pierce, solicitor for Darby Township, confirmed the suspension of the Briarcliffe Volunteer Fire Company on Thursday and said the matter had been referred to the local district attorney's office.

Fanta Bility Jan 18

3 Pa. Police Officers Charged in Shooting Death of 8-Year-Old Girl

Fanta Bility Sep 27, 2021

DA ‘Nearly Certain' Officers Returning Gunfire Killed Girl During Pa. H.S. Game

Pierce said a board member from another local fire company, Goodwill, revealed the alleged comments in a letter to the Darby Township Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday.

According to the letter, the remarks allegedly occurred Jan. 27, after a virtual meeting about a fire survey between Briarcliffe and other local fire companies, including Goodwill.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Fanta BilityPennsylvaniaBriarcliffe Volunteer Fire CompanyDarby Township
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us