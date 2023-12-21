Israel-Hamas War

Palestinian support for ‘armed struggle' is rising as Gaza death estimate tops 20,000

“You cannot kill people into liking you,” a policy analyst said in response to a recent poll.

By NBC News

Palestinians line up for a free meal in Rafah
AP Photo/Fatima Shbair

As the death toll in Gaza reached an estimated 20,000 on Thursday, the majority of them women and children, a poll released last week by a leading Palestinian research firm offered a window into how Palestinians in Gaza and the occupied West Bank view the war. 

The survey, which was conducted in late November, found that 63% of Palestinians polled favored “armed struggle” as the best strategy to secure an independent state and end Israel’s occupation. That represents a 10% rise in support since a survey conducted by the same center three months ago. 

Only 20% of those polled supported negotiations and 13% backed non-violent protest. The results reflect the belief among many Palestinians that decades of appealing to the international community, conducting boycotts, and waiting for a two-state diplomatic solution have proved fruitless.

“It is important to understand that the majority of Palestinians do not see the attacks on Israel as terrorism,” said Khalil Sayegh, who was born and raised in Gaza, received a Master’s Degree from American University and is now a political analyst based in Washington, D.C. 

“They see ‘armed struggle’ as a normal reaction for the Palestinians to gain their freedom out of the occupation,” he added. 

Read the full story at NBCNews.com here.

Israel's military said the bodies of three Israeli hostages held in Gaza had been recovered.

