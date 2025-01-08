Live updates: Wildfires rage through Southern California

What to Know
- A state of emergency remains in effect for Los Angeles city and county Wednesday as at least three fires continue to burn out of control in the area, fanned by a destructive windstorm.
- The Palisades Fire that began Monday in the Pacific Palisades, sparked by a backyard fire, has destroyed an as-yet-uncountable number of homes and forced thousands to flee continues to burn, with new evacuation warnings issued for Malibu.
- The Eaton Fire near Altadena has burned at least 2,200 acres, also leaving a devastating trail of scorched homes as it spreads rapidly through foothill neighborhoods Wednesday morning. Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated.
- Schools across the region have been canceled for Wednesday, and officials are urging parents to check with their campus or district for any up-to-the-minute status changes.
- Evacuation efforts have been repeatedly complicated by snarled traffic situations as masses of people attempt to flee on limited highway space and narrow roads. See a list of road closures here.
- Tens of thousands of households across the area remain without power.
- The warm winds of up to 60 mph that are helping wildfires to spread across the LA metro area will last until at least Thursday
- A third fire, the Hurst Fire burning in Sylmar, has prompted evacuation warnings.
Follow along below for live updates: