Live updates: Battle against LA wildfires enters third day

What to Know
- A state of emergency remains in effect for Los Angeles city and county Thursday as destructive fires continue to burn through the area.
- A red flag warning that had been set to expire Thursday was extended to Friday as Santa Ana winds continue to fan flames.
- As winds lessened slightly overnight, firefighters were optimistic they may be able to make progress toward some level of containment on the blazes.
- All LAUSD schools are canceled for Thursday with unhealthy air quality impacting areas that are not directly impacted by the fires. Other private schools and other districts are also closed, and parents are encouraged to check directly with their campus to up to date information.
- The largest fire is the Palisades Fire burning in Pacific Palisades, where hundreds of structures were destroyed.
- Five deaths were reported in the Eaton Fire, burning near Altadena northwest of Los Angeles.
- More fires are burning in the Hollywood Hills, Sylmar and Acton, north of LA.
Follow along below for live updates on the Palisades Fire, Eaton Fire and other wildfires burning in Los Angeles County.