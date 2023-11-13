Pan-Mass Challenge donates record-breaking amount to Dana-Farber

Dana-Farber and the Jimmy Fund received a $72 million gift from the Pan-Mass Challenge on Sunday, making it the third year in a row where PMC broke its fundraising record.
In 2022, the organization raised $69 million in 2022 and it surpassed its 2023 fundraising goal, $70 million this year. Since 1980, PMC has raised $972 million to fight cancer, and expects to reach $1 billion in cumulative fundraising next year.
