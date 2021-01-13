Panic Buttons Torn From Pressley's Congressional Office Ahead of Riots: Chief of Staff

Panic buttons in Rep. Ayanna Pressley's congressional office were removed, without explanation, some time before a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol last week, according to her chief of staff.

Sarah Groh told the Boston Globe that during the Jan. 6 riot, she looked for the buttons in the office as she and her colleagues attempted to barricade themselves inside.

“Every panic button in my office had been torn out — the whole unit,” she told the paper. According to the Globe, Groh had not been been told why the buttons had been removed, though she had used them before.

Groh told the paper she was “deeply concerned" because she felt "the heat was being turned up in terms of the rhetoric and Trump’s aims to incite violence.”

Groh's is one of many troubling accounts of Jan. 6, when thousands of rioters rampaged through the congressional buildings, killing a Capitol police officer and carrying zip ties as they hunted for members of Congress and occupied the Senate chamber.

Video Wednesday showed members of the U.S. National Guard sleeping on the floors of the U.S. Capitol. The National Guard was called in during the Capitol riots on Jan. 6 and remain on the grounds to protect against possible attacks leading up to the inauguration of Joe Biden.

New Jersey Rep. Mikie Sherrill claimed Tuesday she witnessed lawmakers giving "reconnaissance" tours just a day before last week's attack on Capitol Hill that left five people dead.

House Democrats on Wednesday were moving swiftly to impeach President Donald Trump for the second time, a week after he encouraged loyalists to “fight like hell” against election results before the riot.