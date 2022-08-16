Panthers Get Chippy in Joint Practice; Patriots Say That's Not Their Style

Perry: Panthers get chippy; Patriots say that's not their style originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

FOXBORO -- Through the first hour or so of the first joint practice between the Patriots and Panthers, it appeared as though there was more volume and more energy coming from one side of the field. And it wasn't the hosts'.

The Panthers actually had a spirited on-field huddle prior to drills beginning. And when the two teams squared off, the Panthers defense made it clear that it would be bringing some physicality. Derrick Brown tackled Damien Harris to the ground on the first 11-on-11 snap of the morning. Throughout the practice, Panthers defensive backs punched at the football and were able to pry several loose during one seven-on-seven session.

At one point, one member of the Patriots coaching staff lamented to his team that the Panthers had more juice than they did, encouraging them to generate more.

Carolina bumped Kristian Wilkerson after one catch, which Wilkerson didn't take kindly to. Then later in the practice the Panthers found themselves jumping on Wilkerson when he turned and snapped at the Panthers sideline following another grab. Then... fracas.

Wilkerson was kicked out of the practice, as was Kendrick Bourne. The Panthers looked like they wanted to start something, they did, and they got one of New England's top receivers booted. Why?

Maybe Carolina, which is not expected to do much in one of the weakest divisions in football with Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold at quarterback, arrived to the Home of the Six-Time Super Bowl Champion Patriots with a bit of a Napoleonic complex and wanted to establish early in their stay here this week that they would not be pushed around.

Maybe, under coach Matt Rhule, the Panthers are just a more loosely-run ship. Maybe there's something about Rhule's coaching style -- Bill Belichick credited him for being a good motivator earlier this week -- that gets players gassed up for settings like the one they faced in Tuesday's joint session.

Either way, the Patriots responded by more than just fighting. DeVante Parker came down with a deep throw between double coverage after the brouhaha and spiked the ball on the turf to fire up his sideline. Later, Jalen Mills broke up a pass on the goal line that got his teammates going.

The volume readings between the two teams may have been different to start the day, but asked about how things played out energy-wise on Tuesday, Adrian Phillips said there was never anything lacking on the Patriots' end of things.

So it didn't take them some time to get going, he was asked?

"No," Phillips said matter-of-factly. "Not at all. Not even a little bit. We ain't really with all the rah-rah stuff. It looks good in front of the fans, but we're just out here to practice. I can't speak for what they were doing on their side. But we're all about business on our side."

But Tuesday's scrap seemed to wake up the Patriots, and the day ended as perhaps their best practice of the summer -- on both sides of the ball.

Rhule and Belichick made it clear they won't stand for fighting, kicking players out of practice quickly when tempers got hot enough. But given how the Patriots performed, maybe the spike in intensity wasn't the worst thing in the world for them.