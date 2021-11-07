Panthers Linebacker Says This Play by Mac Jones Was ‘Completely Dirty'

Panthers LB says this play by Mac Jones was 'completely dirty' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones helped lead his team to a third consecutive win Sunday, but it didn't come without a little controversy.

Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns sacked Jones in the first quarter and knocked the ball loose. The Panthers recovered and ultimately kicked a field goal on the ensuing drive.

After the fumble, Jones grabbed Burns' right ankle and twisted it. The sequence wasn't a good look for Jones.

Here's a replay of what happened:

Burns takes down Mac Jones and Luvu recovers



📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/htMtFu50P2 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 7, 2021

Jones was not penalized on the play. Burns was looked at by the Panthers' trainers in the medical tent but returned for the Patriots' next drive.

Panthers linebacker Haason Reddick wasn't happy with Jones actions, and he expressed that feeling while talking to reporters after the Panthers' 24-6 loss at Bank of America Stadium.

“I definitely thought it was a dirty play,” Reddick said. “I actually saw and witnessed the play while it was happening, as I was running, seeing him over there. At first, it looked like he was trying to trip or kick Burns and then next thing you notice, I saw him tugging on Burns’ ankle. I thought it was completely dirty. Hopefully it’s something that the league addresses."

Haason Reddick speaks to the media after the game https://t.co/wC1Ag0hW2x — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 7, 2021

Jones was not asked about this play during his press conference. We'll see if the league takes any disciplinary action in the coming days.

Overall, Jones did not play very well. He completed 12 of 18 pass attempts for 139 yards with one touchdown, one interception and one fumble. The Patriots beat the Panthers on the strength of their rushing attack and defense.

New England will need a better performance from Jones next week when the Cleveland Browns come to Gillette Stadium for a pivotal Week 10 game.