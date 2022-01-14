new haven

Paraprofessional Had Gun at New Haven School, Conn,: Police

A paraprofessional at the Brennan-Rogers School in New Haven has been arrested after being found with a loaded handgun at school, police said.

Police said they received a call from the school just after noon after a paraprofessional made a comment about bringing a weapon to school, police said.

She told them she had a registered handgun in her vehicle, but it was found on her, police said. They added that no threat was made.

Police identified her as 31-year-old Sonnetta Powell, who school officials said is assigned to the special education self-contained classroom. Police said the gun, which was found in her bra area, was registered to her.

She was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds and breach of peace. Bond was set at $50,000.

New Haven Supt. Iline Tracey said she seemed to express being fearful of how some of the students have been behaving and she wanted to protect herself.

