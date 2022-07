Police are investigating after a man was shot on Franklin Avenue in Hartford early Friday morning.

Patrol officers responded to the area of 227 Franklin Ave. just before 6 a.m. after ShotSpotter went off and they found a man in his 40s who had been shot several times.

The victim was transported to an area hospital and had emergency surgery, police said. He is is critical, but stable condition.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and are investigating.