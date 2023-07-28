MBTA announces partial closures in multiple lines that begin on Saturday

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority announced partial closures in the Green and Orange lines in the downtown Boston area starting on Saturday, July 29 until August 9.

This is due to the continued demolition of the Government Center Garage.

Orange Line trains will not be stopping at Haymarket Station and the MBTA is asking riders to instead go to North Station or State and then travel to the Haymarket area.

Green Line trains will be suspending service between North Station and Government center and will ask riders to walk above ground between these stations.

If riders prefer, the Winter Street Concourse, which connects Park Street and Downtown Crossing Stations, is available to connect between the Orange Line and the Green line.

Accessibility vans will also be available for on-demand transportation. Click here for more information.

The MBTA also announced today the completion of the work done during the Green Line B Branch closure that lasted 12 days from July 17 until July 28.

2,800 feet of new track were installed in the areas of Blandford Street, Packard’s Corner, and between Harvard Avenue and Griggs Street Stations.

Regular service will be restarted on Saturday, July 29 on the B branch.

The MBTA Red Line will also have partial closures in different areas so crews can replace some rails to eliminate slow zones.

The changes will be as follows:

Shuttle bus service will replace trains between North Quincy and JFK/UMass Stations at around 8:45 PM through the end of service Tuesdays through Thursdays on the following dates: August 1-3, August 8-10.



Shuttle bus service will replace trains between Quincy Center and Braintree Stations at around 8:45 PM through the end of service Tuesdays through Thursdays on the following dates: August 15-17, August 22-24, August 29-31.



Shuttle bus service will replace trains between JFK/UMass and Braintree Stations at around 8:45 PM on Friday and through the weekend to the end of service on Sunday on the following dates: Friday, August 4, through Sunday, August 6, Friday, August 11, through Sunday, August 13, Friday, August 18, through Sunday, August 20, Friday, August 25, through Sunday, August 27.



The Kingston, Middleborough, and Greenbush Commuter Rail lines, which run adjacent to the Red Line, will also experience service changes.

The changes will be as follows:

On evenings Tuesdays through Fridays after 7:30 PM through the end of service on: August 1-4 August 8-11 August 15-18 August 22-25 .



On evenings Tuesday through Thursday after 7:30 PM through the end of service on: August 29-31 .



And during the weekends of: August 5-6 August 12-13 August 19-20 August 26-27



Accessible express shuttle bus service will also operate directly between South Station and Braintree Station.

Bicycles are not allowed on shuttle buses, and regular Commuter Rail fares will be collected between Kingston, Middleborough, Greenbush, and Braintree Stations.

For more information you can visit mbta.com/CommuterRail.