snow

Parts of Northern New England See Season's 1st Snowfall

Thanks to a cold front, rain turned into snow Saturday evening over a large swath that stretched from middle Vermont across New Hampshire and into western Maine

By The Associated Press

Getty Images

Residents in parts of northern New England awoke Sunday to the first substantial snowfall of the season.

Thanks to a cold front, rain turned into snow Saturday evening over a large swath that stretched from middle Vermont across New Hampshire and into western Maine, according to the National Weather Service.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Parts of Vermont saw 4 inches (10 centimeters) of snow and there were several reports of snowfall in the 3-inch (8-centimer) range in New Hampshire, said meteorologist Margaret Curtis.

New Hampshire’s Mount Washington recorded 5 inches (12 centimeters) of snowfall over a 24-hour period.

The arrival of colder weather means it’s time for New Englanders to get leaves raked and complete yardwork before the ground freezes, Curtis said.

“It’s that time of the year,” she said.

More New England stories

Boston 2 hours ago

Death Investigation Underway in Dorchester

National Weather Service 3 hours ago

NWS Surveying Damage in Several Locations Across Conn. & RI After Severe Weather Moved Through

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

snowWeatherNew HampshireMaineVermont
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us