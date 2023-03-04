A passenger on a plane that was diverted to Bradley International Airport after a medical emergency on Friday has died and the National Transportation Safety Board said it was related to turbulence.
The NTSB said they are investigating the turbulence event involving a Bombardier Challenger 300 airplane that was diverted to Windsor Locks on Friday.
Connecticut State Police said they were called to the airport at about 3:50 p.m. for a medical assist after a private plane landed at Bradley.
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
Airport officials said someone onboard the plane suffered a medical emergency.
A person onboard was taken to a nearby hospital. The Connecticut Airport Authority said there was no impact to airport operations.
According to the NTSB, a passenger on the plane has died. The person's identity has not been released.
U.S. & World
State police said they can't provide any more information because of "the medical nature of the incident."