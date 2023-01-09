Pastrnak Is Having One of the Best Offensive Seasons in Bruins History

Pastrnak poised to have best offensive season for Bruins in 30 years originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

We are witnessing one of the greatest individual seasons in the history of the Boston Bruins courtesy of David Pastrnak.

The superstar right wing just wrapped up a three-game California road trip during which he just dominated all competition in front of him.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The Bruins won all three games to improve their record to a crazy 32-4-4 (68 points) with an 11-point lead over the next-closest team in the NHL standings.

Here's a look at Pastrnak's production on the trip:

Jan. 5 at Kings: 2 G, 5 SOG

Jan. 7 at Sharks: 2 G, 7 SOG

Jan. 8 at Ducks: 3 G, 1 A, 8 SOG

Pastrnak's hat trick Sunday night versus the Ducks was a thing of beauty, capped off by a gorgeous move on a breakaway that put Boston up 4-1 in the second period. The pass up ice from defenseman Matt Grzelcyk was fantastic as well.

ANOTHER TORTELLINI TRICK 🎩 🍝 pic.twitter.com/8OeYpWG7MB — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 9, 2023

"I had some good looks. I was able to capitalize. Games like this are good," Pastrnak told reporters Sunday night after a 7-1 win over the Ducks. "Overall, an unbelievable (road) trip for us, let's go home now."

All three goals came in a different manner -- one-timer, wrist shot, breakaway -- showing off the full array of elite offensive talent Pastrnak brings to the ice each night.

"Elite. Creative. He's like an artist with the different ways he scores," Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters postgame in Anaheim. "Everyone talks about the one-timers, but he scores off his front foot, back foot, backhand, fakes -- I would've broke my ankle if I was the goalie in net on that breakaway goal."

Pastrnak enters Monday with 32 goals and 26 assists for 58 points in 40 games. He's one goal behind Connor McDavid for the league lead. Boston's leading scorer is No. 3 in points and trails McDavid 18 -- no one is catching the Edmonton Oilers center, who has a ridiculous 76 points in 41 games.

Pastrnak is on pace to tally 118 points (65 goals, 53 assists) this season, assuming he plays all 82 games, and he's played in all 40 so far. Therefore, he's likely to become just the second Bruins player to hit the 100-point mark in the last 20 years, joining teammate Brad Marchand and his 100-point season in 2018-19. I

In fact, Pastrnak is on pace to have the second-best offensive season by a Bruins player since 1989-90.

Pastrnak shared the Rocket Richard Trophy in 2019-20 with Washington Capitals captain Alexander Ovechkin when they led the league with 48 goals. The B's forward has never scored 50 in a season, and barring some sort of injury or absence, he almost certainly will become the franchise's first 50-goal scorer since Cam Neely in 1993-94. The single-season goals record for the Bruins is 76 by Phil Esposito in 1970-71. He is the only player in team history to score 60-plus goals in a single season, and he did it four times during the 1970s. After Esposito left the Bruins in 1975, the highest single-season goals total for a B's player is Neely with 55 in 1989-90.

The biggest question with Pastrnak isn't so much about how many points he'll end up with. It's where will he be playing next season. The 26-year-old forward has an expiring contract and is able to become an unrestricted free agent in July. When asked in September if he was optimistic about working out a deal, Pastrnak replied, "Yeah, of course." We're now into January and there is no extension yet.

Pastrnak's agent, in comments to Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald earlier this month, shot down a recent report from WEEI's Rich Keefe that the B's and Pastrnak were "finalizing" an eight-year, $88 million deal.

From agent JP Barry in Pastrnak negotiations: “we are talking,too hard to say whether progress (has been made) or not but lots of dialogue from both sides.

Radio report was rubbish.” — steve conroy (@conroyherald) January 1, 2023

That said, $11 million (or more) per season might be what it takes to get something completed. Just six players have a salary cap hit of $11 million or more, per CapFriendly, including Toronto Maple Leafs superstar center Auston Matthews, who is 24 years old. McDavid tops all players at $12.5 million. He is 25 years old.

Connor McDavid, C, EDM: $12.5 million cap hit

Artemi Panarin, LW, NYR: $11,642,857

Auston Matthews, C, TOR: $11,640,250

Erik Karlsson, D, SJS: $11,500,000

John Tavares, C, TOR: $11,000,000

Drew Doughty, D, LAK: $11,000,000

We also don't have a final salary cap number for the 2023-24 season. The current projection from the league is that it will rise by only $1 million, but it could go up more.