Pat Riley, Alonzo Mourning React Stoically to Jaylen Brown Dunk Over Bam Adebayo

The look on Pat Riley, Alonzo Mourning after Jaylen's dunk says it all originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics, for all intents and purposes, put the Miami Heat away with a 13-0 run which wrapped around the end of the third and beginning of the fourth quarter in Game 5.

But when was the moment in which the Heat truly had no chance of coming back in the game?

It wasn't necessarily Jaylen Brown's dunk, even if the posterization of Bam Adebayo made it an 89-71 lead for the Celtics with 5:16 remaining. Rather, it was the moment the cameras cut to the reactions of Miami team president Pat Riley and team executive Alonzo Mourning to Brown's dunk.

Pat Reilly’s reaction to Jaylen’s dunk and I’m dying pic.twitter.com/VacxDgtRxU — Toucher and Rich (@Toucherandrich) May 26, 2022

The rest of the series remains to be determined, but after that moment, for at least Game 5, there was no coming back for the Heat.