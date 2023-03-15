Pats Offseason Moves: Tracking Free-Agent Signings, Departures, Trades

Patriots offseason moves: Tracking FA signings, departures, trades originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have some work to do.

NFL free agency officially begins Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, and the Patriots have several needs to address, most notably at wide receiver, offensive tackle, cornerback and tight end. While those positions could be filled in the 2023 NFL Draft at the end of April, now is the time for New England to add proven veteran talent.

The Patriots entered free agency with the sixth-most cap space of any NFL team at $ 24 million, per Over the Cap, and there's an expectation they'll spend to improve a squad that finished 8-9 and missed the playoffs last season.

Bill Belichick and his staff have already begun shaping New England's roster with a series of moves leading up to free agency. To keep you up to date on the Patriots' comings and goings, here's an updated list of the team's reported additions and departures so far this offseason:

Free agent signings

Calvin Anderson, offensive tackle (two years, money TBD)

Patriots free agent re-signings

Departures