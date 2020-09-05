Patriots 53-Man Roster: Updated Depth Chart After Final Roster Cuts

Updated Pats depth chart after 53-man roster cuts originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

And then there were 53.

The New England Patriots joined the rest of the NFL on Saturday in trimming their roster ahead of 4 p.m. ET, the league's deadline for teams to reduce their squads to 53 players.

The Patriots parted ways with some notable players, including former Pro Bowl running back Lamar Miller and wide receiver Mohamed Sanu.

Some of those players could wind up back in New England on the team's practice squad or short-term injured reserve list, but for now, the Patriots have the squad they'll take into Gillette Stadium next Sunday for their 2020 season opener against the Miami Dolphins.

Here's an updated look at the Patriots' depth chart after Saturday's roster cuts:

QUARTERBACK (3)

Cam Newton

Jarrett Stidham

Brian Hoyer

RUNNING BACK (4)

Sony Michel

James White

Rex Burkhead

Damien Harris

FULLBACK (1)

Jakob Johnson

WIDE RECEIVER (6)

Julian Edelman

N’Keal Harry

Damiere Byrd

Gunner Olszewski

Jakobi Meyers

Matthew Slater

TIGHT END (3)

Ryan Izzo

Devin Asiasi

Dalton Keene

OFFENSIVE LINE (9)

Isaiah Wynn

Joe Thuney

David Andrews

Shaq Mason

Jermaine Eluemunor

Korey Cunningham

Hjalte Froholdt

Michael Onwenu

Justin Herron

DEFENSIVE LINE (6)

Lawrence Guy

Adam Butler

Byron Cowart

Beau Allen

Deatrich Wise

OUTSIDE LINEBACKER (6)

John Simon

Chase Winovich

Shilique Calhoun

Brandon Copeland

Derek Rivers

Rashod Berry

INSIDE LINEBACKER (3)

Ja’Whaun Bentley

Josh Uche

Anfernee Jennings

CORNERBACK (5)

Stephon Gilmore

J.C. Jackson

Jason McCourty

Jonathan Jones

Justin Bethel

SAFETY (6)

Devin McCourty

Kyle Dugger

Adrian Phillips

Terrence Brooks

Joejuan Williams

Cody Davis

SPECIALIST (1)

Joe Cardona (LS)