Patriots Acquire Dolphins WR Isaiah Ford Before Trade Deadline

By Nick Goss

NFL trade deadline: What you should know about new Patriots WR Isaiah Ford originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

After months of speculation and rumors about the New England Patriots adding a wide receiver before the Nov. 3 NFL trade deadline, the team finally made a move Tuesday.

The Patriots acquired Miami Dolphins wide receiver Isaiah Ford about an hour before the 4 p.m. ET deadline, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Ford has tallied 18 receptions for 184 yards and zero touchdowns in seven games for the Dolphins this season. He was a seventh-round draft pick of Miami in 2017.

Here's what you need to know the newest Patriots wideout.

--The 24-year-old Ford is listed at 6-foot-2 and 201 pounds. 

--He caught seven passes for 54 yards in the Dolphins' Week 17 win over the Patriots at Gillette Stadium last season.

--He has played 207 of his 225 snaps in the slot this season, per Pro Football Focus (h/t NESN's Zack Cox), which could help the Patriots with Julian Edelman sidelined for at least two more games on injured reserve.

--Ford signed a one-year contract worth $750,000 with the Dolphins before the season. He will be a restricted free agent in the offseason.

