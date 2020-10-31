Patriots Activate Rookie LB Josh Uche Among Flurry of Roster Moves Before Week 8 Game

Patriots activate rookie LB Josh Uche among flurry of moves before Week 8 game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots were busy making moves Saturday ahead of their important Week 8 game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon.

One of the most notable transactions was the team activating rookie linebacker Josh Uche off of injured reserve.

The former Michigan star was a second-round pick (60th overall) of the Patriots in the 2020 NFL Draft. It's possible he makes his pro debut versus the Bills, and the Patriots could certainly use the additional depth after linebacker Brandon Copeland suffered a season-ending injury last week.

Here's a recap of the Patriots' moves Saturday, per Mike Reiss:

--Rookie linebacker Josh Uche and safety Cody Davis were activated from injured reserve.

--Running back Sony Michel was removed from the COVID-19 list and is still on IR.

--Wide receiver Julian Edelman and rookie offensive lineman Justin Herron were placed on injured reserve. Each player will miss at least three games as a result of going on IR. Edelman reportedly underwent a knee procedure Thursday.

--Wide receiver Isaiah Zuber and defensive end Tashawn Bower were elevated from the practice squad.

--Defensive tackle Nick Thurman was signed to the 53-man roster.

These moves come after the team announced earlier Saturday that cornerback Stephon Gilmore (knee), rookie safety Kyle Dugger (ankle) and Herron (ankle) had been downgraded to out for Sunday's game.