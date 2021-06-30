Patriots Announce 2021 Training Camp Dates, Fan Attendance

Patriots announce training camp open practice dates originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The New England Patriots will begin training camp in late July, and fans will be allowed to attend some of the practices.
U.S. & World
The team announced Wednesday six dates for open training camp practices.
Curran: Top 50 Patriots Under Belichick, 21-30
Fans are able to attend on each of these days, although players will not be allowed to pose for photos or sign autographs with fans due to the NFL/NFLPA COVID-19 protocols.
- Wednesday, July 28
- Thursday, July 29,
- Friday, July 30,
- Saturday, July 31
- Friday, Aug. 6 (In-stadium practice open to season ticket members and Foxborough residents only)
- Tuesday, Aug. 10 (In-stadium practice open to public)
Times were not announced for these practices.
Fans were not allowed to attend practices last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Their return next month will be another positive step toward normalcy.
Copyright RSN