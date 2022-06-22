throwback jerseys

Patriots Announce Classic Red Jerseys Will Return in 2022 NFL Season

By Nick Goss

Patriots announce classic red jerseys will return in 2022 NFL season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots made an announcement Wednesday that many of their fans had been waiting to hear for a long time.

The red throwback jerseys and the white helmet with the old Pat Patriot logo are returning for the 2022 NFL season, the team revealed in a social media video.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Check it out in the tweet below:

These classic red jerseys and helmet with the old logo are extremely popular in New England. It's such an aesthetically pleasing design from head to toe. The Patriots wore these red jerseys and white helmets from 1960 through 1992.

When will the Patriots wear these throwback jerseys? The team has not given specific dates or games yet.

U.S. & World

gas prices 9 hours ago

Biden Proposes 3-Month Federal Gas Tax Holiday, Will Urge States to Do the Same

Crime and Courts 12 mins ago

Woman Rescued From Hostage Situation After Sending Note With Grubhub Order

The last time the Patriots wore red jerseys was in 2012. NFL uniform rules prohibited teams from having too many different jerseys and helmets in recent years, so many old school designs were thrown in the closet. The league recently changed some of those rules, so now these amazing jersey/helmet combos can see the light of day again.

Another iconic throwback uniform set that should also return in 2022 is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' creamsicle jerseys and classic Bucco Bruce helmet.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

throwback jerseysNew England PatriotsBack to the Future
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us