Patriots Announce Plans to Extend Jerod Mayo, Find New Offensive Coordinator

Patriots announce plans to extend Jerod Mayo, find new OC originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots made an unusual announcement regarding their coaching staff on Thursday.

In a press release, the team announced it has started contract extension negotiations with linebackers coach Jerod Mayo that would keep him in New England long-term. The Patriots also will begin their search for a new offensive coordinator next week.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Patriots to extend Jerod Mayo; Will begin interviewing for an offensive coordinator: https://t.co/OxGQysZfrF — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 13, 2023

You don't see that kind of announcement often from any NFL team, especially the Patriots.

Mayo has served as the linebackers coach in Foxboro since 2019. Both the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers reportedly have requested to interview him for their defensive coordinator and head coach vacancies, respectively.

The offensive coordinator position, or lack thereof, was an issue for the Patriots throughout the 2022 NFL season. Matt Patricia replaced Josh McDaniels as play-caller and the offense suffered as a result with quarterback Mac Jones regressing after a promising rookie year.

Former Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien is a candidate to return. Other potential OC options include tight ends coach Nick Caley, former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury, and Browns wide receivers coach Chad O'Shea.