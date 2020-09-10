Patriots Are Second-Most Valuable NFL Team on Forbes' 2020 Team Rankings

Business has been good for the New England Patriots on and off the field.

The Patriots have won six Super Bowl titles and made 17 playoff appearances in the first 20 years of this century -- more than any other franchise over that span.

The team's unprecedented on-field success has had huge financial implications, too. The Patriots have consistently ranked among the most valuable NFL franchises in recent seasons, and on Forbes' new list of team valuation rankings for 2020, New England comes in at No. 2.

Forbes estimates the Patriots are worth $4.4 billion. Patriots owner Robert Kraft purchased the team for $172 million in 1994, which was a record at the time.

Here are the top 10 most valuable teams in Forbes' 2020 ranking:

Dallas Cowboys: $5.7 billion New England Patriots: $4.4 billion New York Giants: $4.3 billion Los Angeles Rams: $4 billion San Francisco 49ers: $3.8 billion New York Jets: $3.55 billion Chicago Bears: $3.525 billion Washington Football Team: $3.5 billion Philadelphia Eagles: $3.4 billion Houston Texans: $3.3 billion

Not all of these teams have enjoyed a lot of on-field success. For example, the New York Jets haven't played in a Super Bowl since 1969. One common denominator among these top 10 teams is all of them play in large markets.

The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs rank No. 23 at $2.5 billion. The Cincinnati Bengals are at the bottom of the rankings at $2 billion.

Patriots rank second on Forbes' 2020 ranking of most valuable NFL teams originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston