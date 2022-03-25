Patriots' Behind-The-Scenes Video Reveals New Front Office Hierarchy

Patriots' new front office setup revealed in behind-the-scenes video originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

There's still plenty of uncertainty surrounding the New England Patriots' coaching staff, particularly on offense. But the front office and personnel departments appear set in stone.

The Patriots posted a nine-minute video on social media Friday morning that offered an "inside the room" look at New England's personnel department as it navigated scouting at college pro days and the NFL Combine over the last month.

For the Patriots scouting department, countless meetings, hours of film work, college pro days and the NFL Combine are all pieces of the pre-draft puzzle.



The video also featured interviews with several Patriots personnel staffers -- along with their official titles, some of which weren't publicly known before Friday.

Here's a rundown of the personnel department and their titles as outlined in the video:

Director of player personnel: Matt Groh

Matt Groh Director of scouting: Eliot Wolf

Eliot Wolf Director of pro scouting: Steve Cargile

Steve Cargile Director of college scouting: Camren Williams

Camren Williams Personnel coordinator: Brian Smith

Groh, who served as Patriots director of college scouting last season, earned his official promotion to director of player personnel last month to fill the role vacated by Dave Ziegler, who's now general manager of the Las Vegas Raiders.

It looks like Wolf has gotten a promotion, too: He was a "front office consultant" for New England in 2020 and 2021 but now appears second in command behind Groh in a "director of scouting" role that's new under head coach Bill Belichick, according to NESN's Zack Cox.

Cargile, a former NFL safety, has worked with the Patriots as a professional scout since 2011. Williams previously listed his job as a "National Scout" but now will oversee the college scouting department, while Smith most recently served as the team's college scouting director.

The Patriots typically don't make their front-office titles public, so this is some fresh perspective on what the hierarchy in the personnel department will look like.

The same can't be said for the coaching staff, which still doesn't have an official offensive coordinator. All we know so far is that "offensive assistant" Joe Judge is expected to work with the quarterbacks, and that "senior football advisor" Matt Patricia is expected to coach the offensive line, with tight ends coach Nick Caley a potential candidate to call plays as well.