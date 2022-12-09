Bill Belichick

Patriots' Bill Belichick Has Excited Reaction to Brazil-Croatia World Cup Ending

By Nick Goss

Bill Belichick is very proud of his Croatian heritage (from his father's side of the family), so the New England Patriots head coach was understandably excited when Croatia upset Brazil in the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals Friday in Qatar.

After a scoreless 90 minutes, Brazil took a 1-0 lead in the first period of extra time with a brilliant goal from superstar forward Neymar. But Croatia bounced back and equalized in the second extra time period to force a penalty shootout.

The Croatians won the shootout to advance to the semifinal for the second consecutive World Cup. They lost in the final to France in 2018.

Belichick was a little late getting to the Gillette Stadium practice field Friday, but he had a pretty good reason for it.

https://twitter.com/hashtag/Patriots?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Patriots practice, two minutes after Croatia upset Brazil on PKs.

As media passed him on the way out, I asked if he caught the finish. Big smile.

âHow âbout that?â

