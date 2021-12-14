Patriots' Bill Belichick Is New Favorite for Coach of the Year Award

Patriots' Bill Belichick is now the favorite for NFL's Coach of the Year award originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
Bill Belichick has won the NFL's Coach of the Year award just three times in his more than two decades leading the New England Patriots, but he might add a fourth to his resume at the end of the 2021 season.
The Patriots head coach is now the betting favorite to win the award following Kliff Kingsbury's Arizona Cardinals losing at home to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 14's "Monday Night Football" game.
Belichick and Kingsbury had been co-favorites to win the award at several sportsbooks entering Week 14.
Here are the updated Coach of the Year betting lines, via PointsBet:
- Bill Belichick, Patriots: +100
- Kliff Kingsbury, Cardinals: +350
- Matt LaFleur, Packers: +700
- Mike Vrabel, Titans: +1000
- Zac Taylor, Bengals: +1200
The Patriots had a bye in Week 14 and are now preparing to face the Indianapolis Colts on the road Saturday night in their Week 15 matchup.
New England started the season 2-4 but has won a league-best seven consecutive games to lead the AFC East division and occupy the No. 1 seed in the conference.
Belichick has done a tremendous job developing rookie quarterback Mac Jones, who has been one of the most accurate passes in the league this season. He's also built and coached a defense that ranks No. 3 in yards allowed per game and No. 1 in points allowed per game.
There are still four games remaining in the regular season. A lot could change between now and Week 18. But if the Patriots are the No. 1 seed entering the AFC playoffs, it's tough to envision Belichick not winning Coach of the Year.