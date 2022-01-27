Patriots

Patriots' Bill Belichick Wins 2021 NFL Executive of the Year Award

By Nick Goss

Bill Belichick wins 2021 PFWA NFL Executive of the Year Award originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was very busy last offseason improving his roster through the NFL Draft, free agency and the trade market.

His efforts were recognized Thursday with a special award.

Belichick was named the winner of the Professional Football Writers Association (PFWA) NFL Executive of the Year Award. It's the first time Belichick has won the award, which was created in 1993. Former Patriots exec Scott Pioli won the award in 2003 and 2007.

Some of Belichick's most notable roster moves include drafting quarterback Mac Jones in the first round, drafting defensive lineman Christian Barmore in the second round, signing linebacker Matthew Judon and tight end Hunter Henry in free agency, and trading for right tackle Trent Brown. 

The Patriots went from a 7-9 record in 2020 to a 10-7 mark in 2021. New England also returned to the playoffs this past season but had no answer for the rival Buffalo Bills in a 47-17 loss during the AFC Wild Card Round.

