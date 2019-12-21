New England Patriots

Patriots, Bills All Square at Half

New England clinches the AFC East title with a win

By Jake Levin

Though the Patriots are tied up at 10-10 with the Bills at the break at Gillette Stadium, fans in attendance are seeing something much more representative of a typical New England offense.

Tom Brady looks like, well, Tom Brady again, having completed 16 of 22 passes for 134 yards -- six more than he threw all last week against the Bengals -- and an 8-yard touchdown pass to Matt LaCosse.

A Rex Burkhead fumble on the first possession of the game for the Patriots opened the door for the Bills to score the first points of the game, which they did on a Stephen Hauschka 35-yard field goal.

LaCosse's score came on New England's second series of the game, which it followed with a 17-play, 81-yard drive that began at its own 1-yard line and ended with a Nick Folk 36-yard field goal.

After the Patriots failed to convert a fourth and 1 from the Buffalo 41 with 0:33 left in the second quarter, the Bills improbably marched down field to tie the game on a Josh Allen 1-yard pass to lineman Dion Dawkins with 0:01 left.

Buffalo will receive the second half kick.

New England PatriotsTom BradyBuffalo BillsMatt Lacosse
