Patriots-Bills Injury Report: Isaiah Wynn Among 13 Pats Questionable

Patriots-Bills injury report: 13 Pats players listed as questionable originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The New England Patriots injury report is a lengthy one as they prepare for their Wild Card matchup vs. the Buffalo Bills.
Thirteen Pats players are listed as questionable for Saturday night's showdown. All were limited in practice except for offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn, who did not participate due to hip and ankle injuries.
U.S. & World
Cassel: How Pats can take advantage of facing Bills for third time
Buffalo enters the first round of the playoffs with a clean bill of health. No players are listed on its Thursday injury report.
Full injury reports below:
New England Patriots (9-7)
OUT
- No Players Listed.
DOUBTFUL
- No Players Listed.
QUESTIONABLE
- C David Andrews, Shoulder (LP)
- DL Christian Barmore, Knee (LP)
- LB Jamie Collins, Ankle (LP)
- DB Cody Davis, Wrist (LP)
- DB Kyle Dugger, Hand (LP)
- K Nick Folk, Left Knee (LP)
- DL Lawrence Guy, Shoulder (LP)
- RB Damien Harris, Hamstring (LP)
- LB Dont'a Hightower, Knee (LP)
- LB Brandon King, Toe (LP)
- WR Jakobi Meyers, Thigh (LP)
- S Adrian Phillips, Knee (LP)
- T Isaiah Wynn, Hip/Ankle (DNP)
Buffalo Bills (11-6)
OUT
- No Players Listed.
DOUBTFUL
- No Players Listed.
QUESTIONABLE
- No Players Listed.
Copyright RSN