Patriots-Bills Injury Report: Kyle Dugger, 10 Others Limited Wednesday

By Justin Leger

The New England Patriots' injury report dwarfs the Buffalo Bills' heading into their AFC Wild Card matchup.

Eleven Patriots players were limited in Wednesday's practice, including safety Kyle Dugger (hand) and running back Damien Harris (hamstring). Linebacker Jamie Collins (ankle) and tackle Isaiah Wynn (hip/ankle) were non-participants.

The good news is Christian Barmore's knee injury suffered during Sunday's loss to the Miami Dolphins isn't as severe as was anticipated. The rookie defensive tackle was limited Wednesday, but that's still a relief as there's a chance he'll be able to suit up on Saturday night.

No players were non-participants Wednesday for the Bills. The only limited player was wide receiver Cole Beasley for "veteran rest."

Here are the official Thursday injury reports for the Patriots and Bills.

New England Patriots (10-7)

Did Not Participate

  • LB Jamie Collins, Ankle
  • T Isaiah Wynn, Hip/Ankle

Limited Availability 

  • C David Andrews, Shoulder
  • DL Christian Barmore, Knee
  • DB Cody Davis, Wrist
  • DB Kyle Dugger, Hand
  • K Nick Folk, Left Knee
  • DL Lawrence Guy, Shoulder
  • RB Damien Harris, Hamstring
  • LB Dont'a Hightower, Knee
  • LB Brandon King, Toe
  • WR Jakobi Meyers, Thigh
  • S Adrian Phillips, Knee

Full Availability

  • No Players Listed.

Buffalo Bills (11-6)

Did Not Participate

  • No Players Listed.

Limited Availability

  • WR Cole Beasley, Veteran Rest

Full Availability

  • DE Efe Obada, Ankle
  • WR Emmanuel Sanders, Knee
