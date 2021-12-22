Patriots

Patriots-Bills Injury Report: Rhamondre Stevenson Misses Practice With Illness

By Justin Leger

The New England Patriots' first injury report of Week 16 is a lengthy one as they prepare for a big game vs. the Buffalo Bills.

Rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson was absent from Wednesday's practice due to an illness. Wide receiver Nelson Agholor also was a non-participant due to a concussion suffered in Saturday night's loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Nine Patriots were limited including RB Damien Harris, who missed last week's game with a hamstring issue. Wideout N'Keal Harry, who suffered a hip injury in the Week 15 defeat, also was a limited participant.

The Bills held a walkthrough practice on Wednesday and listed three players as limited. Their only player missing was running back Taiwan Jones (knee).

Here are the official Wednesday injury reports for the Patriots and Bills.

New England Patriots (9-5)

Did Not Participate

  • WR Nelson Agholor, Concussion
  • RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Illness

Limited Availability 

  • C David Andrews, Shoulder
  • DL Christian Barmore, Knee
  • LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Ribs/Ankle
  • RB Brandon Bolden, Knee
  • K Nick Folk, Left Knee
  • RB Damien Harris, Hamstring
  • WR N'Keal Harry, Hip
  • S Adrian Phillips, Knee
  • WR/Spt Matthew Slater, Illness

Full Availability

  • No Players Listed.

Buffalo Bills (8-6)

Did Not Participate

  • RB Taiwan Jones, Knee

Limited Availability

  • DE Jerry Hughes, Neck
  • S Micah Hyde, Back
  • WR Emmanuel Sanders, Knee

Full Availability

  • No Players Listed.
