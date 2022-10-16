Patriots, Browns Fans Unite for Anti-Yankees Chant in Cleveland

Patriots and Browns fans unite for NSFW, anti-Yankees chant originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

New England Patriots fans and Cleveland Browns fans at FirstEnergy Stadium this weekend found common ground in their disdain for the New York Yankees.

The Yankees are in Cleveland on Sunday to face the Guardians in Game 4 of the American League Division Series with the Guardians leading the five-game set 2-1. Cleveland can advance to the ALCS with a Game 4 victory, so its fans are eager to see the Bronx Bombers stumble.

So too are New England fans, whose beloved Boston Red Sox have a historic rivalry with the Yankees. So, the two fanbases decided to join forces at Sunday's Patriots-Browns game in Cleveland to belt out a "F--- the Yankees" chant.

(Click here to watch a video of the chant, which comes with an obvious NSFW warning.)

The chants began in the second quarter and continued on several occasions, according to reporters on the scene, proving that nothing brings rival fans together like a common enemy.

While one group of fans will leave FirstEnergy Stadium disappointed Sunday, everyone will be rooting for the Guardians to beat the Yankees when Game 4 begins at 7 p.m. ET.