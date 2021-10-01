New England

Patriots-Bucs Pre-Game Show: WATCH LIVE AT 6 P.M. SUNDAY

It's Tom Brady's first game facing his old team since leaving for Tampa Bay

By Staff Reports

NBC 10 Boston and NBC Sports Boston will be previewing the big Patriots-Buccaneers matchup starting at 6 p.m. Sunday.

It's Tom Brady's first game facing his old team since leaving for Tampa Bay.

Our team of Michael Felger, Raul Martinez, Pete Bouchard, Shannon Mulaire, Phil Perry and Tom E. Curran will have all of the angles covered ahead of the Sunday Night Football matchup on NBC10 Boston. Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m., with Football Night in America coverage beginning at 7 p.m.

Be sure to check back here after the game for a livestream of NBC10 Boston's post-game coverage.

