Patriots

Patriots Center David Andrews Exits Week 11 Game Vs. Jets With Injury

The Pats center was helped to the locker room during the first quarter after sustaining what the team confirmed to be a thigh injury.

By Justin Leger

David Andrews exits game vs. Jets with injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

David Andrews' return was cut short on Sunday as he exited New England Patriots-New York Jets matchup with an injury.

The Pats center was helped to the locker room during the first quarter after sustaining what the team confirmed to be a thigh injury. He was later ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Curran: Jets must knock off Patriots to prove they're legit

Andrews missed the Patriots' previous two games after suffering a head injury on a blindside hit during their Week 8 loss to the Chicago Bears. Bears defensive tackle Mike Pennel was ejected for the hit, which Patriots co-captain Matthew Slater called an "extremely dirty play."

If Andrews is forced to miss more time, it would be a significant blow to a Patriots offensive line that has struggled mightily this season. Fellow lineman Isaiah Wynn also left Sunday's game with a foot injury and was ruled out.

