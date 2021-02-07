Tom Brady

Patriots Congratulate Tom Brady on 7th Super Bowl Victory With Fitting Tweet

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady received many congratulatory messages Sunday night after beating the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV, including one from his former team.

The New England Patriots congratulated Brady with a fitting message after the Bucs won the Lombardi Trophy for the second time in franchise history.

What's the tweet about former Patriots and current Bucs tight end Rob Gronkowski about? 

You might remember Gronkowski denting the team's sixth Lombardi Trophy after he used it to bunt a baseball before the team's Super Bowl LIII celebration at Fenway Park in 2019.

Brady won the first six of his now seven Super Bowl titles with the Patriots. The 43-year-old QB was named Super Bowl LV MVP, too -- his fifth time winning the award. He also became the first quarterback to start and win a Super Bowl with teams in both conferences. 

