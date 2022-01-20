Patriots' David Andrews Chugs Beer on Bruins' Jumbotron With Mac Jones, Hunter Henry

WATCH: David Andrews chugs beer on Bruins jumbotron originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

A few New England Patriots players spent their Thursday night at TD Garden to watch the Boston Bruins take on the Washington Capitals.

Center David Andrews, quarterback Mac Jones, and tight end Hunter Henry were in attendance for the Bruins' 4-3 victory. Other than Charlie McAvoy's game-winner, the highlight of the night was Andrews, Jones, and Henry's appearance on the video board.

Andrews got the crowd going by chugging a beer on the jumbotron. Check out the video below, via Boston Sports Journal's Conor Ryan:

David Andrews chugs his beer. Mac Jones and Hunter Henry approve. pic.twitter.com/UApEEX6Bqv — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) January 21, 2022

Not only did Andrews steal the show with the beer chug, but he also did so while wearing a No. 10 Mac Jones Bruins jersey. It doesn't get much better than that.