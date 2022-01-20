Patriots

Patriots' David Andrews Chugs Beer on Bruins' Jumbotron With Mac Jones, Hunter Henry

By Justin Leger

WATCH: David Andrews chugs beer on Bruins jumbotron originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

A few New England Patriots players spent their Thursday night at TD Garden to watch the Boston Bruins take on the Washington Capitals.

Center David Andrews, quarterback Mac Jones, and tight end Hunter Henry were in attendance for the Bruins' 4-3 victory. Other than Charlie McAvoy's game-winner, the highlight of the night was Andrews, Jones, and Henry's appearance on the video board.

U.S. & World

covid-19 testing 4 hours ago

Hotline for Free COVID Tests Launches Friday, Complementing Federal Website

abortion rights 9 hours ago

Nation's Largest Anti-Abortion Protest Could Be Last Under Roe V. Wade

Marchand leaves B's-Capitals game after hit from Garnet Hathaway

Andrews got the crowd going by chugging a beer on the jumbotron. Check out the video below, via Boston Sports Journal's Conor Ryan:

Not only did Andrews steal the show with the beer chug, but he also did so while wearing a No. 10 Mac Jones Bruins jersey. It doesn't get much better than that.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Patriots
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us