Patriots' David Andrews ‘Didn't Take Kindly' to Chargers' Late Hit on Mac Jones

A late hit by Jerry Tillery on New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones didn't sit well with David Andrews in Sunday's matchup with the Chargers

A late hit by Jerry Tillery on New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones didn't sit well with David Andrews in Sunday's matchup with the Chargers

A late hit by Jerry Tillery on New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones didn't sit well with David Andrews.

The Patriots center scuffled with Tillery after the Los Angeles Chargers defensive end leveled Jones in the first half of Sunday's matchup. Tillery's hit came well after the whistle, but somehow no penalty flag was thrown.

Andrews sounded off about the play during his postgame press conference.

“I think 21 other guys heard the whistle,” Andrews said. “So, I didn’t take too kindly to that. I thought that was kind of a BS play. But it is what it is. Mac’s a tough kid and shows a lot of poise each and every week to stand in there.”

It's a fair reaction from Andrews as the play was blown dead a solid three seconds before Tillery even got to Jones. The fact no penalty was called made it even more frustrating for the Patriots in a tough road matchup vs. L.A.

Regardless, Jones and the Pats persevered and earned an 27-24 victory to improve to 4-4 on the season. Next up is a Week 9 meeting vs. old friend Stephon Gilmore and the Carolina Panthers next Sunday.

